Pregnant Bindi Irwin pens sweet note to brother: 'You will be the best uncle'

Bindi Irwin already has a feeling that her younger brother is going to be the best uncle ever.

The TV personality and conservationist, who is expecting with her first child with husband Chandler Powell, sent a sweet message to her brother, Robert Irwin, 16, to let him know how excited she is for her baby girl to meet him.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend. You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram Sunday.

To accompany her loving message, Irwin posted a photo of herself hugging Robert as her husband and mother stand to the side. Irwin's fans flooded the comments section with their support for the tightknit family.

"Aw you two have the same sort of love/friendship as my brother and I do. I so treasure that relationship," one person wrote.

Some Instagram users also noted that the siblings' late father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, would have loved to witness his children grow up to be best friends.

"Steve would be so proud to see what you 2 have become," one follower wrote.

Robert was touched by his older sister's message and thanked her for the kind words.

"This made my day! Thank you so much @bindisueirwin! I am so excited to be an uncle, and I know you and Chandler will be the most amazing parents. Love you!"

After Irwin publicly announced her pregnancy in August, her brother expressed his excitement on Instagram and said he can't wait to meet his future niece.

"The most exciting news ever! I am so happy for Bindi and Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family. I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!! It’s such a happy time for our family - I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!" he wrote.

When Irwin married Powell in a small ceremony earlier this year, her younger brother had the honor of walking her down the aisle. The 16-year-old called the experience "one of the most special moments" of his life and penned his own sweet tribute to his sister.

"Bindi, you are the most amazing sister and friend, always there for me through it all and I just couldn’t be happier you found Chandler," he wrote on Instagram. "And Chandler, I am so happy to now welcome you into our family as my brother. March 25 was a truly beautiful day!"