See how Ashley Graham responded to a comment about her stretch marks

Ashley Graham’s family is growing. In September, the model, who is already mom of 22-month-old son, Isaac, announced that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting twin boys.

“Heart is full this fall,” Graham captioned an Instagram slideshow Monday.

In one clip, Graham, 34, shows off her bare baby bump.

“I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope this does not affect your career,” the person wrote in the comments.

“Gosh — hope I still have a career with my stretch marks,” Graham replied. For added effect, she included three eye roll emojis.

Ashley Graham responded to a comment about her stretch marks. ashleygraham/ Instagram

Graham showed off her body in a swimsuit campaign six months after giving birth to Isaac.

"I've got more weight on me. I've stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'OK, new body, new mindset,'" Graham told People last year. "(After) this photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.'"

Graham proudly noted that not a single image was Photoshopped.

“There’s always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, ‘Nothing,’ except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop,” Graham said.

“A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence,” she added. “I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud.”

