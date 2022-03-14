HGTV star Steve Ford and his wife, Andrea Cargill, are expecting their 1st child

HGTV star Steve Ford and his wife, Andrea Cargill, are expecting their first child.

The "Restored by the Fords" star and his bride, who tied the knot in December after dating for three years, told People magazine they're planning on welcoming a baby boy in June.

"It’s going to be awesome to be a dad and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom. It’s a happy time in our lives and I am grateful that our family is growing,” Ford gushed to the publication. “This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can’t wait to meet him.”

Cargill told People she couldn't wait to start a family with Ford: "It’s been my dream to become a mom and we’re over the moon with happiness.”

The mom-to-be celebrated by posting a sonogram pic of the couple's baby-on-the-way in her Instagram story.

Ford, who co-stars alongside his sister, interior designer Leanne Ford, in both “Restored by the Fords” and “Home Again with the Fords,” proposed to Cargill in their garden on Nov. 11, presenting her with his grandmother’s ring, the pair told People in December.

“When you know, you know. We’ve been together for three years, and figured it was time to make it official,” Ford said of their short engagement. “Why wait any longer?”

Just one month before announcing their baby news, Ford celebrated Valentine's Day as a married man.

"LOVE day is everyday," he wrote next a photo he posted to Instagram that showed him grinning alongside Cargill. He added the hashtag #loverules.