Scotland is known for its lush, beautiful landscapes, rich history, majestic castles and deep lakes (with possibly mythical lake monsters).

What Scotland isn't known for is inspiring a lot of baby names in the United States. That could be changing, though, as an increasing number of American parents search for new and different baby names.

Famous Scot actors include Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, James McAvoy, Alan Cumming, Karen Gillan, Rose Leslie, Gerard Butler, Robbie Coltrane and David Tennant.

Hot take: More people should name their babies Tilda. Matteo Chinellato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you want to go back in time a little further, you could find inspiration from historical figures Rob Roy, William Wallace, Robert the Bruce, or poet Robert Burns.

For more Scottish baby-name inspiration, read on:

Scottish girl names

Aila

Ailsa

Ainsley

Alanna

Alba

Anice

Annabel

Bonnie

Caitriona

Catriona

Eilidh

Elspeth

Evanna

Fiona

Gwendolyn

Ishbel

Isla

Elsbeth

Isobel

Kenna

Lachlan

Lorna

Maisie

Morag

Moira

Murdina

Nessa

Rona

Rowan

Seonaid

Sheena

Skye

Sorcha

Tamsin

Una

Aria

Blair

Deirdre

Fenella

Finlay

Fionnuala

Lileas

Mhairi

Seona

Greer

Gretna

Marsaili

Mairi

Iona

Eilish

Morna

Scottish boy names