Considering a Scottish boy name for your baby?

The country of Scotland is home to some truly distinctive and masculine names thanks to its rich history and culture. This list has boy names to suit every taste, from traditional names to modern Scottish favorites.

Plenty of Scottish baby boy names and their meanings are sure to please, whether you are looking for a name that celebrates your Scottish heritage or simply one that stands out from the crowd.

Scottish names are so popular that many have become commonplace because they appeal to our ears and hearts.

“Scottish boy names are solid and traditional choices that appeal to the modern ear,” says Sophie Kihm, Editor-in-Chief of Nameberry.com. “With Scottish names, you get striking letters like V and X without sacrificing classic roots, which drives names like Knox and Evander up the charts,” she continues.

As the torch passes between generations, classic Scottish names are still traditional rather than trendy. “Classic choices now considered grandpa names in the U.S. — Bruce, Douglas, and Irving, to name a few — all have Scottish origins, as do many of the quintessential Millennial names (today’s dads): Kyle, Colin, Cameron, and Ross,” Kihm says.

Today, parents are choosing more creative names with deep Scottish origins. “A new wave of Scottish boy names is trending. Today’s parents frequently use Scottish boy names like Callum, Camden, Dashiell, Evander, Knox, Lachlan, Lennox, and Murray.” Kihm tells TODAY.com.

Scottish boy names

Here are Scottish boy names and their meanings, according to Namberry.com: