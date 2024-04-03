Considering a Scottish boy name for your baby?
The country of Scotland is home to some truly distinctive and masculine names thanks to its rich history and culture. This list has boy names to suit every taste, from traditional names to modern Scottish favorites.
Plenty of Scottish baby boy names and their meanings are sure to please, whether you are looking for a name that celebrates your Scottish heritage or simply one that stands out from the crowd.
Scottish names are so popular that many have become commonplace because they appeal to our ears and hearts.
“Scottish boy names are solid and traditional choices that appeal to the modern ear,” says Sophie Kihm, Editor-in-Chief of Nameberry.com. “With Scottish names, you get striking letters like V and X without sacrificing classic roots, which drives names like Knox and Evander up the charts,” she continues.
As the torch passes between generations, classic Scottish names are still traditional rather than trendy. “Classic choices now considered grandpa names in the U.S. — Bruce, Douglas, and Irving, to name a few — all have Scottish origins, as do many of the quintessential Millennial names (today’s dads): Kyle, Colin, Cameron, and Ross,” Kihm says.
Today, parents are choosing more creative names with deep Scottish origins. “A new wave of Scottish boy names is trending. Today’s parents frequently use Scottish boy names like Callum, Camden, Dashiell, Evander, Knox, Lachlan, Lennox, and Murray.” Kihm tells TODAY.com.
Scottish boy names
Here are Scottish boy names and their meanings, according to Namberry.com:
- Aberdeen: Scottish place name
- Adair: oak tree ford
- Adelbert: noble, bright
- Ailbert: noble, bright
- Ailean: handsome, cheerful
- Ainsley: solitary meadow
- Alasdair: defender of men
- Alastair: defender of men
- Alick: defender of men
- Angus: one strength
- Arailt: army ruler
- Archibald: truly brave
- Argyle: an Irishman from the land of the Gaels
- Arran: ridged island
- Baird: minstrel, poet
- Balfour: the village by the pasture
- Ballantine: worship place
- Balliol: fortification
- Bell: ringer of the bell
- Blair: dweller on the plain
- Bowie: blond
- Boyce: lives by the woods
- Boyd: blond
- Breck: speckled
- Brice: speckled, freckled
- Brody: broad eye or broad island
- Bruce: from the brushwood thicket
- Bryce: speckled, freckled
- Buchanan: place of the cannon
- Burns: from the burnt house
- Caelan: slender
- Cairn: mound of rocks
- Callum: dove
- Cam: crooked nose
- Camden: winding valley
- Cameron: crooked nose
- Campbell: crooked mouth
- Carmichael: fort of Michael
- Carson: son of the marsh dweller
- Clyde: Scottish river name
- Colin: people of victory; pup
- Collins: people of victory; pup
- Craig: from the rocks
- Dàibhidh: beloved
- Dalziel: the small field
- Dashiell: Anglicization of French surname de Chiel
- Dickson: son of Dick
- Dixon: son of Dick
- Don: proud chief
- Donald: proud chief
- Dougal: dark stranger
- Douglas: black water
- Drummond: ridge
- Duncan: dark warrior
- Dundee: Scottish place-name
- Dunham: brown hill homestead
- Dunn: brown
- Eachann: keeper of horses
- Earvin: Variation of Irvin; handsome, fair of face
- Errol: spelling variation of Earl
- Erskine: from the high cliffs
- Ervin: respected friend
- Euan: born of the yew tree
- Evander: bow warrior; strong man
- Ewan: born of the yew tree
- Fairbairn: fair-haired child
- Farquhar: friendly man
- Fergus: man of force
- Fife: place name
- Fifer: piper
- Finley: fair-haired hero
- Fitz: son of
- Forbes: field
- Fraser: strawberry
- Galloway: stranger
- Gerlad: spear strength
- Gibby :shining pledge
- Gilleabart: shining pledge
- Gillespie: bishop’s servant
- Glasgow: Scottish place-name
- Glen: a narrow valley
- Glenn: a narrow valley
- Gordon: great hill
- Graeme: gravelly homestead
- Graham: gravelly homestead
- Grant: large
- Halley: hall or woodland clearing
- Hamish: supplanter
- Harailt: army ruler
- Hume: Scottish variation of Holmes
- Iagan: little fire
- Ian: the Lord is gracious
- Innes: from the river island
- Irvin: handsome, fair of face
- Irving: green river, sea friend
- Ivor: yew
- Jamie: supplanter
- Jock: Scottish variation of Jack; supplanter
- Joffrey: pledge of peace
- Keith: wood
- Kelso: chalk ridge
- Kelvin: narrow or wooded river
- Kendrick: royal ruler, champion
- Kenny: born of fire, handsome
- Kenzie: son of Kenneth
- Kerr: living near wet ground
- Kester: one who carries Christ
- Knox: round hill
- Kyle :narrow spit of land
- Lachlan: from the fjord-land
- Laird :lord of the land
- Leith: Scottish river name
- Lennox: elm grove
- Leslie: garden of holly
- Lochlan: land of the Vikings
- Logan: little hollow
- Ludovic: famous warrior
- Lundy: Monday’s child
- Lyle: someone who lives on an island
- Mac: son of
- Macallister: son of Alastair
- Macarthur: son of Arthur
- Macaulay: son of righteousness
- Macdonald: son of Donald
- Macgregor: son of Gregor
- Mack: son of
- Mackenzie: son of Kenneth
- Maclean: servant of Saint John
- Malcolm: devotee of St. Colomba
- Maxwell: great stream
- Mcarthur: son of Arthur
- Mcewan: son of Ewan
- Mckinley: son of the fair hero
- Melville: settlement on infertile land
- Menzies: to reside, abide
- Mingus: tenants of a manor
- Mirren: drop of the sea, bitter, or beloved
- Monroe: mouth of the Roe River
- Muir: dweller near the moor
- Mungo: my pet
- Munro: mouth of the Roe River
- Murray: from the land by the sea
- Naim: river with alder trees; happy
- Nairn: river with alder trees
- Napier: producer or seller of table linens
- Nicol: medieval variation of Nicholas
- Ninian: meaning unknown
- Niven: little saint
- Norrie: light
- Norville: northern town
- Paisley: cemetery
- Perth: thornbush thicket
- Philbin: lover of horses
- Pilbin: lover of horses
- Pollock: pit
- Rab: bright fame
- Rabbie: bright fame
- Raghnall: counsel power
- Raibeart: bright fame
- Raibeartag: bright fame
- Ranald: powerful counsel
- Ranulph: shield-wolf
- Roban: bright fame
- Ronson: son of Ronald
- Ross: upland, peninsula
- Rowan: rowan tree; little redhead
- Rusk: marsh, bog
- Ruskin: from a family of tanners
- Sanders: defending men
- Sandy: defending men
- Seumas: supplanter
- Sholto: sower
- Sinclair: from the town of St. Clair
- Skye: Scottish place-name
- Stewart: steward
- Stuart: steward
- Tavish: twin
- Tay: tailor
- Teague: bard, poet
- Thane: clan chieftain
- Tòmag: variation of Thomas
- Torquil: Thor’s cauldron
- Tyree: from Tyrie
- Uilleam: Scottish variation of William
- Wallace: a Welshman
- Wiley: resolute protection; from Wylye
- Wilkie: resolute protection
- Wylei: resolute protection
- Wylie: resolute protection