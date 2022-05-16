The Levy family has a new member on the way!

“Schitt’s Creek” star Sarah Levy revealed she and her husband, Graham Outerbridge, are expecting a baby in a cheeky Instagram post on Monday.

Levy, 35, wore a flowy, white shirt while she cradled her baby bump in the photo.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” she captioned the sweet picture.

Fans and celebrity friends congratulated her in the comments.

Fellow “Schitt’s Creek” alum Jennifer Robertson wrote, “Sarah!!!!! I’m SO excited for you and Graham! I’ll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!”

The expecting mother and Outerbridge tied the knot on Oct. 16, 2021. A couple days after the ceremony, she uploaded black-and-white photo booth pics of the two snuggling up to each other at their wedding reception.

Older brother Dan Levy, 38, also shared a snap from the celebration on his Instagram. The hilarious photo showed the siblings getting down on the dance floor and belting along to the music.

“My sister got married this weekend,” he said in the caption. “This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.”

A few weeks later, Outerbridge, 39, posted a picture from their wedding on his Instagram. Next to a shot of him kissing his wife in her wedding dress, he wrote, “Happiest day of my life. 10.16.2021.”

One month before their wedding, Outerbridge, who is also an actor, took to Instagram to wish Levy a happy birthday.

“I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl,” he gushed. “I love you @sarahplevy ! Have a wonderful Birthday. This photo is soy candid.”

Since then, Outerbridge has not been very active on social media, but he did repost Levy’s pregnancy announcement on his Instagram stories.