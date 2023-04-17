Country singer Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey share exciting baby news on TODAY

Russell Dickerson shared some sweet news on TODAY: He and his wife are having another baby.

The country music star and his wife, Kailey, spoke about their growing family on TODAY on April 17 before he played his newest single, "God Gave Me a Girl," written in honor of Kailey.

"We just found out, just announced we're having another baby boy," a beaming Dickerson said.

Dickerson, 35, also shared the news in an Instagram video on April 12.

"God gave me a…. BOY! So grateful we get to tell you Remington is going to be a big brother this fall!! 🎉🎉" Dickerson wrote.

Kailey said on TODAY that she is "feeling good," as the couple shared how they broke the news to their son, Remington.

"He's 2½, so it wasn't like the most mind-blowing thing," Russell joked. "We're like, 'Hey, you're going to be a big brother, there's a baby in the belly.' He's like 'Alright cool, just give me some crackers.'"

The Instagram video shows Kailey holding up a pair of positive pregnancy tests, and then Remington taking them to Russell. He breaks into a big smile, saying "No way!" at the result.

The couple also wrapped a gender reveal into the video. Russell said he received an email with their baby's gender in the subject line, which spoiled it for him, but he and Remington were able to surprise Kailey with blue balloons spelling out "It's a boy."