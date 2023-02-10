Are thongs wrong during pregnancy? One mom says she was shamed by her midwife

A British woman is briefing her social media followers about the time she wore thong underwear to a pregnancy scan.

Earlier this month, new mom Kyra Valentina shared on TikTok a throwback video of herself pregnant and wearing a clingy blue dress.

“When I wore thongs to my midwife appointment,” Valentina wrote.

The video then hilariously cuts to footage of professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo serving some vicious side-eye.

“She gave me a bad look and was like, ‘You should not be wearing those. You should be wearing bigger knickers,’” Valentina, who lives in England, tells TODAY.com. "I wasn't given a reason."

In the comments, other women said they received similar feedback.

"I wore them my whole pregnancy and I got told the same," one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, "I wore one when I went into the hospital in labour it didn’t go down well."

Valentina, who delivered a healthy baby girl in July, ended up switching health care providers after she was dress coded.

If you like wearing thongs, wear thongs— it's not going to hurt the baby. Dr. Christine Greves

Is a thong wrong? No, experts say. According to Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Florida, it’s totally safe to wear thongs during pregnancy. It all comes down to personal preference.

“The only thing that matters is that you’re comfortable. So if you like wearing thongs, wear thongs— it's not going to hurt the baby," Greves tells TODAY.com. “Now, do keep in mind that pregnancy increases your body’s sugar level, which predisposes you to yeast infections.”

That’s why Greves recommends choosing “breathable, cotton underwear.” The cut doesn't matter. But Greves warns against silk, as it increases the risk of moisture being trapped, which can lead to an infection.

