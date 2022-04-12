Pregnant Rihanna shares why she will never have a gender reveal party

Rihanna is saying no to maternity jeans — and a traditional baby shower.

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” Rihanna, 34, told Vogue. “Personally I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it's got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

The pregnant singer, who appears on the magazine's May cover, also has strong feelings about gender-reveal parties.

“I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I bad mom?” she said. “When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”

Rihanna announced in January that she was expecting her first child. Vogue/ Annie Leibovitz

Rihanna announced in January that she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. While chatting with Vogue, she said that they were "not planning against" a pregnancy.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s--t,” Rihanna explained. “We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called [Rocky] inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.

Last month, the Grammy winner confirmed she’s in her third trimester, which means her pregnancy is near its end.

Rihanna’s biggest fear isn’t giving birth, but the possibility of suffering from postpartum depression.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally?” she wondered. “Those are the stories I hear from women that scare me.”

So far, she’s feeling good.

“I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and a smoke a joint right now,” Rihanna said. “But I was pleasantly surprised that I’ve been able to manage."

Rihanna dreams of raising her child with A$AP Rocky in her native Barbados. Vogue/ Annie Leibovitz

No matter what happens after the baby arrives, Rihanna knows she'll have support from her mother, Monica Braithwaite, Rocky, and a night nurse that she hired at the suggestion of friends.

Rihanna joked that the night nurse will have to “fight” her mom.

“Because I can’t imagine anyone telling her how to put her grandkid to bed,” she quipped.

Rihanna said she hopes to breastfeed — “I’m praying my body allows me to” — and fantasizes about raising a family with Rocky in her native Barbados.

Rihanna is in her third trimester on the cover of Vogue's May issue. Annie Leibovitz / Vogue

“Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados,” she recalled. “I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be.”

Rihanna and Rocky, 33, had been romantically linked for years, but nothing was confirmed until 2021 when he opened up about their romance.

“The love of my life,” he told GQ. "My lady."

