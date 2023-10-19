Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian poses in bra and underwear – see the pic

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to meet her baby boy.

The pregnant reality star recently shared on Instagram a photo of herself clad in a black bra and matching underwear. In the picture, Kardashian’s baby bump is on full display

“Stunning. Just absolutely glowing,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Not too much longer mama.”

Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, announced in June, that they are expecting their first child together. Though it's their first kid together, Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer are both seasoned parents.

Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her former partner Scott Disick, while Barker is dad of Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

In her Instagram carousel, Kardashian included a snap of the pink tulips that she received from her daughter Penelope from when she was under the weather.

“I hope you feel better, Mom!” Love P,’” the card reads.

Kardashian also gave followers a glimpse inside her unborn baby’s light-filled nursery, which features a sleek oval-shaped crib. As for the colorful stuffed animal? Visty created by Japanese graphic designer Verdy.

In an interview for the November issue of Vogue, Kardashian revealed that she and Barker conceived without medical intervention. The newlyweds previously documented their IVF journey on “The Kardashians.”

“I felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF,” Kardashian told the magazine. "It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll is takes."

"We just got pregnant naturally," she continued. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

As Kardashian's due date draws closer, she said she plans to practice attachment parenting.

"That's what I did for my last two kids, we didn't leave the house for the first 40 days," she explained. "After, you're super connected and I love that."