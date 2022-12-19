Hilary Swank shares sweet photo of her twin baby bump, and her Christmas wish

Hilary Swank is counting down the days until Christmas — and babies.

Swank, who is pregnant with twins, shared on Instagram a photo of herself adding some final touches to her tree.

“All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” Swank, 48, captioned her Dec. 16 post.

The two-time Oscar winner announced in October that she is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, 50. Swank and Schneider, an entrepreneur, will both be first-time parents.

The twins are due on April 16, which happens to be the birthday of Swank's late father, Stephen.

Stephen, who was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant, died in October 2021 at the age of 73.

In a lengthy Instagram post last year, the “Million Dollar Baby” star explained that she had been Stephen’s “sole caretaker” for more than seven years following a lung transplant.

During an October appearance on Extra, Swank described her dad as one of her “most favorite people in the world.”

“It’s just this tribute of life — (the twins) being born on his birthday,” Swank said. “He would be elated. He would be so happy for me. He just wanted me to have everything that I wanted in my life.”

While chatting with the Extra, Swank also opened up about experiencing morning sickness during her first trimester.

“I’m feeling better,” Swank said. “My friends tell me that when you have double, it’s like double the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007. She and Schneider, who were fixed up by mutual friends, began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2018.

