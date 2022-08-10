Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa shares first ‘glimpse’ of baby boy

Heather Rae El Moussa is treating fans to a “glimpse” of her baby boy.

On Tuesday night, the “Selling Sunset” star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared her latest sonograms.

“This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special,” Heather, 34, wrote on Instagram. “I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat.”

"As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way,” she continued. “But it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible.”

Heather added that the scan “went great.”

The couple expect to welcome their little one in early 2023. This will be the third child for Tarek, who shares an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 6-year-old son, Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Earlier this month, Heather opened up about the “separation anxiety” she was experiencing while Tarek vacationed in Mexico with his children.

“Missing my best friend while he’s away in Cabo with the kids and our families so I’m going through photos that I love of us,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Tarek also struggled with being away from his wife.

“Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!” the “Flip or Flop” alum wrote on his page.

Heather and Tarek, who wed in October 2021, announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. In an interview with People, Heather revealed that the pregnancy came as a surprise to them while they were preparing to try to conceive via IVF.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she said. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Related video: