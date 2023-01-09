Watch Peloton's Robin Arzon announce she's pregnant with baby No. 2

Peloton instructor Robin Arzón is pregnant with her second child!

Arzón, 41, announced during a Jan. 9 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” that she and her husband, Drew Butler, are adding another member to their wolf pack.

“We’re so excited!” she gushed.

Arzón and Butler, who have been married since 2019, are already parents of 22-month-old daughter, Athena.

On Instagram, Arzón posted footage of herself surprising her family with the news. In the sweet clip, a voice is heard asking Athena, “Are you excited for the baby?” to which the little girl replies, “happy!”

Athena is also shown rubbing and kissing her mom’s belly.

“Six more months,” Athena’s dad tells her.

“The baby’s cooking,” Arzón explains.

"Arzón-Butler Baby #2 is on the way," Arzón captioned the video, in part. "We are overjoyed, and Athena is so excited to be a big sister!" 🥰🥰🥰."

Peloton’s vice president of fitness programming continued to lead classes throughout her first pregnancy — and she plans to do it again.

“The biggest message that I want to send to pregnant folks is to focus on what you can control rather than leading with limitation,” Arzón told People in an interview published on Jan. 9. “I was very, very physically active during my first pregnancy, and I’m even more so now because I’m not restricted by lockdown.”

“Hopefully I’ll keep lifting, running, riding and doing all the things until this baby comes,” she added.

Arzón told TODAY.com in 2020 that when she was struggling with fatigue during her first trimester, she drew on her experiences training for 100-mile races.

“I’d tell myself, ‘Just do 10 minutes and you can always hit the eject button if it’s not working,’” Arzón said. “But often times, once you get moving without any preconceived notions as to how far, how fast or heavy — you might do more than you anticipated initially.”

Related video: