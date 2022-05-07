Peloton instructor Jess King is pregnant

Peloton instructor Jess King is having a baby!

The fitness instructor announced Saturday during one of her 30-minute cycling rides that she is pregnant and will be welcoming a baby with partner Sophia Urista.

"I'm pregnant!" the 36-year-old exclaimed during a ride. "Sophia and I are so excited to usher in this new energy into our home and become mothers."

"My fertility journey was not easy. For the last year unbeknownst to you Peloton, you have been there for me in ways that are powerful and unspoken. So to all of my fertility warriors, I see you, I feel you, I love you."

The announcement comes the day before Mother's Day and will be the first child for King and her partner, who is a singer and songwriter. King called her the most "supportive and loving partner" in an Instagram post following the announcement.

"I have gone through multiple transformations in my 8+ years at Peloton, but I believe becoming a mother is going to be the most profound one yet," she also wrote in the post. "There's a new Peloton baby on the way, y'all!"

Some may not only recognize King from her time on the bike, tread and mat in numerous Peloton classes but she had a cameo in the premiere of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" in 2021 when she played portrayed the bike instructor "Allegra" whose class "Big" took before having a heart attack and dying. King was also a competitor the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance."