NBC's foreign correspondent Molly Hunter is pregnant!

NBC News foreign correspondent Molly Hunter looked like a princess when marrying her "prince" William in a stunning London ceremony on April 22, 2023. And just yesterday, Hunter told the TODAY anchors on air that a “royal baby” will be arriving soon.

"Someone else is going to be celebrating a birthday soon," teased Hoda Kotb.

"Who?" asked Al Roker.

"Molly's baby!" Hoda announced.

Clearly flustered and overjoyed, Hunter, who was reporting from London, said, "My husband Will and I are expecting a baby in May!" They expect their baby girl to arrive in the middle of the month.

The anchors applauded while Hunter gave a giant, open-mouthed grin.

"We love you, Molly!" said Hoda.

"We're so happy for you, honey," Savannah Guthrie added.

Though she was all smiles on air, Hunter, 37, tells TODAY.com that her pregnancy hasn't been smooth sailing.

Hunter showed off her baby bump while reporting from London. TODAY

"When the war broke out in the Middle East, I was six weeks pregnant and felt too nauseous to get on a plane, much less cover the unpredictable early days of a war," she shares. She made the very "personal" decision to tell her "NBC bosses" about the pregnancy and remains "grateful they knew so early."

It was tough for Hunter to watch events unfold in the Middle East while she watched from her couch in London. But it was the right decision for her family.

Hunter thought her morning sickness (which she says should be called "all day" sickness) would pass in a few weeks, but it stuck around longer than she expected. By her second trimester, Hunter finally felt better.

"At 25 weeks pregnant, I flew to Tel Aviv to join the network's coverage. I reported from Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank for a couple weeks with a terrific team," she says.

"It was certainly harder to keep my eyes open for 2 a.m. live shots but I was right where I was meant to be, doing a job I love."

She also gained a deepened sense of perspective in her work.

Hunter, who could easily communicate with her London doctor via WhatsApp, reported on 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza who "couldn’t find water, couldn’t find food, forget pre-natal vitamins or the luxury of pain medication during labor. All that separated us was 60 miles and fate of birth."

As it turns out, Hunter had no idea that the TODAY anchors were going to mention her pregnancy on the air.

"Can't believe I didn't see that coming from Hoda!" Hunter says. "It felt special to feel that love and support from across the Atlantic. I’m proud every day to file for a show that is headlined by two incredible moms and hosted by a crew of devoted parents. Pretty excited to join the club."

Has the TODAY parent club offered any words of wisdom?

Hunter jokes, "Everyone says the lack of sleep in this job prepares you for the imminent newborn era but I’m not so sure."