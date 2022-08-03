Michael Bublé’s wife posts pics of their kids helping her with baby bump tradition

Michael Bublé, wife Luisana Lopilato and their three children are getting ready to welcome their latest family member by upholding a sweet tradition.

On Tuesday, Lopilato shared heartwarming photos of Bublé, their kids — Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 4 — and their doula decorating her stomach for baby No. 4's arrival.

"As in all pregnancies, just two weeks before the birth, we transform the belly into art to have our little memory at home," she wrote in English and also in Spanish. "We are waiting for you baby girl! 💗."

In the caption, she also gave a special thanks to her doula for accompanying her throughout the process.

In February, Bublé and his wife revealed that they were expecting another baby when she showed off her baby bump in Bublé's music video, "I'll Never Not Love You."

In May, the “Haven’t Met You Yet" singer appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and revealed that they were having a baby girl.

"I feel so much better now not having to keep it in," he said.

Once Bublé and Lopilato told their children that they were going to have another baby, Noah and Elias both reacted differently.

Bublé revealed on "The View" in March that Elias wondered why he wasn’t “invited” to watch it all happen, which left the singer speechless. One month later, Bublé told TODAY that Noah's reaction was a bit different: he worried about logistics of his parents having another child.

“He’s more worried about Mummy, more worried about the logistics of Mummy having a baby,” Bublé said.

Noah also “didn’t love” the idea of his dad and Lopilato living in a hospital for a few days and he couldn't join them.

It's no secret that Bublé is a family man, telling TODAY that “family is everything," and he got some stellar advice from his father when he found out that he was going to be a dad for the very first time.

“I said, ‘Dad, what do I do? I don’t know what I’m doing.’ And he said, ‘No one knows what they’re doing, son,’” Bublé recalled. “He said, ‘I can tell you this though. The days are long. And the years are short.’”

As for Bublé's own advice to soon-to-be parents, he says that others should "soak up every single minute" with their kids and "look at the world through their eyes, because they have this sense of wonderment. If you miss it, you’ll be searching for [that] feeling for the rest of your life.”