Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and Jason Kennedy are expecting second child after infertility battle

Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and Jason Kennedy, who struggled with infertility for more than five years, welcomed a baby boy named Ryver with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in April 2022.

Hopefully they saved his newborn clothes!

On April 11, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post that they’re expecting another baby. And this time, it appears to have happened without medical intervention.

“This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist — I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother,” mom Scruggs Kennedy, 34, and dad Kennedy, 40, captioned their video.

Scruggs Kennedy, a former model, lost her left hand and eye in an airplane propeller accident in 2011.

In the clip, Scruggs Kennedy plays peekaboo with Ryver before showing him the positive pregnancy test. Ryver, a typical toddler, grabs the stick, which says "yes," and begins playing with it like it’s a toy.

"CONGRATS 💕💕💕 could not have happened to two sweeter people xoxo," actor Kate Bosworth wrote in the comments.

Another person noted that they found themselves in a similar situation: "Yes! This happened to us 3 times after IVF! 😂 He is a way maker miracle worker! Congratulations!"

Kennedy, a former E! Host and Scruggs Kennedy, a lifestyle blogger, welcomed Ryver on April 3, 2022.

“Trying to come up with words to fully process that last 48 hours aren’t possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true,” Scruggs Kennedy told Access Hollywood at the time.

Kennedy and Scruggs Kennedy, who have been married 8 years, began dating in 2013, less than two years after she accidentally walked into a spinning airplane propeller resulting in the loss of her left eye and part of an arm.

“It just shows that through tragedy, there’s always a bright side,” she told TODAY in 2015. “Life is better now, which is crazy.”

