Kourtney Kardashian responds to commenter who asked if she’s pregnant by discussing effects of IVF

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is opening up about her experience with in vitro fertilization.

The reality television star decided to share some personal information about the side effects of her IVF journey when one social media user made a comment about her body on Instagram.

On March 2, the 43-year-old entrepreneur uploaded behind-the-scenes photos from a recent campaign for her new vitamin and supplement line, Lemme. In the slideshow, she posed for pictures with the product while wearing a cropped lime green sweater and matching leather pants.

Within the comment section, one person asked, “Is she pregnant?”

In her response, Kardashian Barker decided to share that her body is changing due to her IVF treatment.

“(I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) …” she wrote.

She added, “Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” with a yellow heart emoji.

Multiple fans applauded her reply.

“Let them know,” one Instagram user said. “How rude of someone to ask that like and if you were? What does it do for their life. It’s YOUR BODY and YOUR JOURNEY don’t let anyone take that away from you from comments like this.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian Baker has had to shut down pregnancy rumors on social media.

In September 2022, she shared photos from a different Lemme photoshoot where she donned a matching nude bandeau bra and underwear set.

The final selfie showed her standing in front of a mirror while placing one hand on her lower stomach.

“Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant,” one fan speculated in the comments.

Kardashian Baker simply responded, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

The “Kardashians” star and her husband, Travis Barker, whom she married in May 2022, have spoken about growing their family on her reality show.

In Season One of the Hulu series, the couple visited a doctor together and she spoke to the cameras about trying to have a fourth child.

“My doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she said.

She shared that the medicine her doctor prescribed had some serious side effects, such as feelings of depression.

“I have everything in the world to be happy about,” she said in the April 2022 episode. “I just feel a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal. I’m a lunatic half the time.”

She also called out the people who continue to circulate pregnant rumors on social media.

“Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant! Kourtney has gained so much weight!’” she said in a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, at the time. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.” She shared with the Wall Street Journal in September 2022 that she had since made the decision to stop IVF treatments.

Kardashian Baker has three children with her former partner Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Barker also shares three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, and 23-year-old step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.