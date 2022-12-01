Keshia Knight Pulliam and husband Brad James are expecting their 1st child together

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, are expecting their first child together.

The former "Cosby Show" star announced the news Dec. 1 in a short reel on Instagram that found her showing off her baby bump in a striped form-fitting dress. In the short video, Pulliam kicks up her leg joyfully as she stands next to James.

"Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!" Pulliam wrote in her caption. She also added a plug telling fans to watch the couple's upcoming Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel" when it premieres Dec. 3.

Pulliam announced the couple's pregnancy news next to a cute reel of her showing off her baby bump. @keshiaknightpulliam via Instagram

Pulliam is already mom to a 5-year-old daughter named Ella Grace, whom she shares with her ex-husband, former NFL star Ed Hartwell.

Pulliam and James began dating in 2019 after they worked on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” reported People.

“Honestly, we just hit it off,” Pulliam told 9MagTV of the pair’s first meeting. “We had a lot of downtime. There was a lot going on filming that project. So there were plenty of times where we would all just be sitting in the cast seats or the van ... just talking.”

Pulliam and James announced their engagement in December 2020 when Pulliam shared a photo of the couple and Ella Grace that was taken at their “magical engagement dinner.”

“I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames!!!!” she gushed in her caption at the time.

“My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day,” she added.

James shared the same pic on his own Instagram page. “Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built... Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam,” he wrote.

After the couple tied the knot in 2021, Pulliam shared pics from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. "Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!" she wrote in her caption.

The actor explained that she and James ended up not having the "large destination wedding" they'd planned and instead exchanged vows in a ceremony that was "intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!"

"Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey," she wrote, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had taught the couple to "live in the moment."

"Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!!" she concluded. "Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love."