Jenna Ushkowitz from 'Glee' is pregnant — see the sweet announcement

“Glee” actor Jenna Ushkowitz and her husband, David Stanley, are expecting their first child together this summer.

“Our hearts are so full…” Ushkowitz, 35, wrote on Instagram. “Baby Girl Stanley coming in June.”

In the black-and-white pregnancy announcement, a beaming Stanley rests his hand over hers, which is placed on her belly.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in July of last year.

“We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated,” Ushkowitz told Brides magazine. She noted that safety “was a priority.”

Ushkowitz and Stanley, who met on the dating app Hinge, celebrated three years together in June. She marked the milestone with an Instagram tribute. In the picture, she and Stanley are seen cuddling their dog, Bear.

“D$ thank you for choosing me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you. Much more to come I love you so much.”

Ushkowitz is best known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang on Fox’s musical-drama “Glee,” which aired from 2009 to 2015. She earned a Tony in 2018 for producing the Broadway musical “Once on This Island.”

According to Stanley’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Yale and works at a non-profit organization.

Related video: