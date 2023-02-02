Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be battling younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, but he’s prepping for the possibility another Kelce may show up at the stadium.

Jason Kelce says his wife, Kylie, who is pregnant with their third child, will attend the Super Bowl with her OB-GYN in case she goes into labor.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce said on the Feb. 1 episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast that he hosts with his brother. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Jason Kelce and his wife are the parents of two daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth and Elliotte Ray.

Jason Kelce, 35, and Travis Kelce, 33, who have each won a Super Bowl, will become the first brothers to play against each other in the big game, putting their mother, Donna, in the spotlight while she preps to watch her sons.

“They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is just going to be pure joy,” she told TODAY on Feb. 1.

“We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken," she said. "They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

While the Chiefs and Eagles are hard at work preparing game plans for the Super Bowl, the Kelces have to come up with a game plan for their family.

“Are Mom and Dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?” Jason Kelce asked on the podcast.

“We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you’re going to have more of a family-oriented thing,” Travis Kelce replied.

The Kelce family will be watching the brothers when the Eagles and Chiefs take the field in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.