Picking the perfect Indian baby girl name is no small feat — there are so many beautiful names to consider. And while picking an Indian baby girl name might seem overwhelming, there’s no need to panic: Indian baby girl names are as gorgeous as your baby girl herself and the perfect one awaits.

Indian baby girl names can be traditional, covering everything from Aaina to Zahara, or more modern such as Mahika and Ritikia. Aditi is a beautiful Indian baby girl name but beware of its popularity: It topped the list of most popular Indian baby girl names in 2022.

Take into consideration initials, potential nicknames, and sibling — or even possible sibling — names as you work your way down our list. With our list of 200 Indian baby girl names, there’s sure to be one — or more — you fall in love with.

Top 100 baby girl names in India

(In order of popularity as of 2022, according to BabyCenter.in)

Aditi

Inaya

Aarya

Kiara

Aadhya

Vamika

Pari

Jiya

Mehar

Amayra

Anaya

Hazel

Fatima

Maya

Mirha

Advika

Aarvi

Kashvi

Sarah

Ria

Ridhi

Ishani

Giana

Adhira

Janvi

Sanvi

Nyra

Diya

Maria

Abigail

Vaanya

Mini

Tanvi

Pravya

Prisha

Rehanshi

Niharika

Nivisha

Ziana

Vaani

Sharvi

Akshara

Aavya

Pihu

Ritvi

Nyla

Dhriti

Ananya

Ayra

Isabella

Ahana

Zinathi

Krishika

Apoorva

Chinmayi

Shreya

Aarna

Haniya

Shree

Mariam

Myra

Shanaya

Lucky

Amina

Latika

Anvesha

Vedanshi

Angel

Leia

Mau

Mary

Charlotte

Janki

Tiya

Naina

Mishika

Shivanya

Laya

Mahira

Alya

Saraswati

Layla

Parvati

Shreyanvi

Gauri

Subhadra

Radhya

Kayra

Vrinda

Shrika

Radha

Dhruvika

Ashvi

Kamalini

Bhavanya

Chhavi

Kavya

Siddhiksha

Aswi

Charvi

Traditional Indian baby girl names

(According to BabyCenter.in, alphabetical order)

Aaina

Bhavna

Bhoomi

Chandrika

Devika

Farah

Geetha

Harini

Harpreet

Jasleen

Laila

Naaz

Noor

Preet

Rangana

Shivan

Zahra

Modern Indian baby girl names

(According to Pampers India, alphabetical order)

Aadrika

Amyra

Disha

Diva

Inaaya

Kaveri

Keya

Lasya

Mahika

Nakshatra

Priya

Saanvi

Sarika

Unique Indian baby girl names

(According to Pampers India, alphabetical order)

Abhilasha

Aiza

Akanksha

Amrita

Anima

Chanda

Deepti

Fariha

Gul

Hema

Harinder

Inderpal

Indu

Jaswinder

Kshitija

Lilavati

Nithya

Pushpa

Ritika

Indian baby girl names inspired by nature

(According to BabyCenter.in, alphabetical order)