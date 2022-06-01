Heidi Montag is expecting baby No. 2 with Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is pregnant.

The former “The Hills” star and her husband, Spencer Pratt, announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together. Montag, 35, and Pratt, 38, are already parents of 4-year-old son Gunner.

Montag, who is due in December, told Us Weekly that she couldn’t shake the feeling that “something was missing.”

“I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love. And I kept praying about it,” she shared, noting that she wasn’t “sure if it was going to happen or not.”

Earlier this year, Montag opened up on Instagram about her fertility struggles.

“So thankful for my angel,” she wrote in January. “I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we can only have one I am so thankful for this miracle.”

Last year, Montag had non-cancerous uterine polyps removed to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

Montag said that she Pratt had been trying for “about 18 months” when they learned baby No. 2 was on the way. At one point, fellow “Hills” alum Brody Jenner offered to pay for Montag and Pratt to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF), Montag said.

Secondary infertility is the term for experiencing difficulty conceiving another child after giving birth, and it affects about 10% of all couples.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have,” Montag revealed. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

Montag “couldn’t be more excited” but knows having a newborn in the house is “going to be a big adjustment.”

“There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night,” she said. Montag added that during this pregnancy, she hasn’t been able to rest.

“I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby,” she explained. “So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”

