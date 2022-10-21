IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Heather Rae El Moussa shares baby bump pic ahead of 1st wedding anniversary

The “Selling Sunset” star celebrates her “little handsome boy” on the way with a sweet photo.

By Ree Hines

Heather Rae El Moussa gave her fans and followers a new look at her growing baby bump.

The "Selling Sunset" star (and soon-to-be star of "The Flipping El Moussas") shared the happy pic on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20.

theheatherraeelmoussa via Instagram

Dressed in a blush velour tracksuit, the model-turned-reality TV real estate agent is seen smiling in the full-length selfie as she cradles her baby bump with one hand.

"My little handsome boy," reads a caption at the bottom of the photo.

The 35-year-old tagged her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The boy on the way will be the first child for Heather and baby No. 3 for Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The new photo comes just days before the couple's first wedding anniversary. The pair married in a ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California, on Oct. 23, 2021. The event was filmed for the HGTV special “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.”

In a brief video the mom-to-be also shared on her Instagram Stories, she revealed how the couple plans to mark their anniversary.

"We are headed to our one-year anniversary weekend and babymoon," she said in the clip. "We’re combining them both since we don’t have a lot of time."

They're expecting to welcome their son in early 2023.

In a post Heather shared in September, she admitted the wait isn't always easy, but she's trying to savor every moment.

"Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life 💙" she wrote. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom."

