Heather Rae El Moussa shares baby bump pic ahead of 1st wedding anniversary

Heather Rae El Moussa gave her fans and followers a new look at her growing baby bump.

The "Selling Sunset" star (and soon-to-be star of "The Flipping El Moussas") shared the happy pic on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20.

theheatherraeelmoussa via Instagram

Dressed in a blush velour tracksuit, the model-turned-reality TV real estate agent is seen smiling in the full-length selfie as she cradles her baby bump with one hand.

"My little handsome boy," reads a caption at the bottom of the photo.

The 35-year-old tagged her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The boy on the way will be the first child for Heather and baby No. 3 for Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The new photo comes just days before the couple's first wedding anniversary. The pair married in a ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California, on Oct. 23, 2021. The event was filmed for the HGTV special “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.”

In a brief video the mom-to-be also shared on her Instagram Stories, she revealed how the couple plans to mark their anniversary.

"We are headed to our one-year anniversary weekend and babymoon," she said in the clip. "We’re combining them both since we don’t have a lot of time."

They're expecting to welcome their son in early 2023.

In a post Heather shared in September, she admitted the wait isn't always easy, but she's trying to savor every moment.

"Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life 💙" she wrote. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom."