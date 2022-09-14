Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her baby bump in intimate photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is ready to meet her baby boy.

On Monday, the “Selling Sunset” star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa in early 2023, shared a photo in which she is seen cradling her belly.

“Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life,” Heather, 34, began her Instagram post. “There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. ...

“I feel like we all always want things instantly,” she added.

Heather noted that “organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it’s time,” have been helpful distractions.

The mom-to-be then asked her more than 3 million followers to sound off in the comments with their favorite pregnancy memories.

Responses included:

“Feeling them move & kick. I had triplets so it felt like a MMA match going on inside my belly.”

“My favorite part was getting any food I wanted anytime I wanted and nobody could say anything.”

“The companionship I felt with the moving living being in my belly. It was like a private club with just two members. I missed it after I’d given birth.”

“I loved being able to use my belly as an arm rest.”

But some women confessed they were miserable the entire time.

One person wrote, “I was as sick as anything with nausea, headaches, getting kicked from the inside lol. It was not a nice experience for me at all. I have always wondered how women glow during pregnancy.”

This will be the third child for Tarek, who shares an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 7-year-old son, Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Heather and Tarek will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 23.

“Sometimes the best decisions that we make in life are people, not things,” Heather gushed in an Instagram post earlier this month. “Get yourself a forever hype man and be with someone who makes you smile ear to ear. Someone who supports you, listens to you, and someone who you can’t wait to talk about your day with. Keep fighting for what you truly want in life.”

