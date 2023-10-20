Heather McMahan opens up about trying to become a mother: ‘Hard, humiliating’

When comedian Heather McMahan started talking about her fertility journey on stage, she didn't realize that other people weren't talking about theirs.

"People would start approaching me about it, and they would say, 'Thank you for making jokes about this. I'm going through this. Nobody talks about this,'" McMahan tells TODAY. "Then I kind of took a step back. And I was like, wait, nobody really is talking about this."

In her new Netflix comedy special, "Son I Never Had," the 36-year-old McMahan opens up about trying to become a mother: the highs, the lows ... and that time she ruined an egg retrieval cycle by pre-mixing all the medications at once.

McMahan hopes that anyone going through fertility issues "will just get a laugh about the way I talk about it, especially because it's hard," she says. She hopes that by sharing all of the "humiliating" moments in her journey, she'll be able to make a heavy topic seem a little lighter.

'Embryos on ice'

When the pandemic canceled life on the road for McMahan, she proactively decided to investigate her fertility options. She and her husband, Jeff Daniels, knew they wanted to be parents, but she had plans to tour for another couple of years. So the pair decided to "go ahead and get some embryos on ice," she says, assuming the process would be fairly straightforward.

Heather McMahan and her husband Jeff Daniels during the final round of the TOUR Championship on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tracy Wilcox / PGA TOUR via Getty Images

She was floored when the doctor told her, "'Heather, you have like no eggs. I mean, there's like, you know, tumbleweeds down there.'"

It took McMahan a while to get over the initial shock. "You never think you're gonna have problems getting pregnant because you spend your entire life trying not to get pregnant," she explains.

McMahan immediately got angry that nobody had educated her about her fertility when she was a younger woman: "It's always about the men's health. Nobody tells you, 'Hey, if you want to have babies, or you want to build a family, these are the ways to look into your fertility at an earlier age.' We have modern medicine for a reason."

'Throw the kitchen sink at this situation'

McMahan's doctor said that if she wanted to have a baby, they would have to "throw the kitchen sink at this situation." And so they did.

"I thought I was going to go into the shots for 14 days and again, wham, bam, thank you, ma'am. I have all these eggs," McMahan says.

But things didn't go exactly as planned.

McMahan's "very intense and rigorous protocol" included a month of testosterone and hormone-filled vaginal suppositories in addition to a series of shots. The first round was unsuccessful. But the second round yielded one embryo — a baby girl.

"I had really put my body physically, mentally, emotionally through the wringer for like four months trying to do this multiple times. Finally, thank God, I was able to get one embryo out of it," she says. "And, like, now I know more about the human body than I ever did before. I honestly could be a biology major."

The biggest lesson McMahan learned from the process is this: "Women can do anything."

She says, "I was literally gearing up for tour, keeping my home straight, doing all this stuff, taking care of my family while trying to bulk my eggs up. I'm a scientist, a doctor, a bodybuilder...I am all of these things all at once. And I could run the world."

'I just want my kids to know that they can really do anything'

McMahan is a self-described realist and knows that, statistically, her solo baby girl embryo may not survive the implantation process.

So even with her busy tour schedule, she's hoping to do another egg retrieval cycle to increase her options for motherhood. And she's already thinking ahead to how she would want to raise her future children.

"I just want my kids to know that they can really do anything," McMahan says. She wants them to find something they love, that they're good at, that makes them happy.

"As a parent it's like you really have one job: make sure your kid isn't a d--.," she laughs. "Like, just make sure your kid isn't a little a------. That's the job. Right? You want them to be healthy and happy, but just make sure that they're a kind person."

'An incredible grandmother'

McMahan is very close with her own mother, Robin McMahan, who didn't become a mother until she was 40, so she is not putting any pressure on her daughter to produce grandchildren. Instead, she wants her daughter to follow her career dreams and have a baby when the time is right.

"I really feel lucky that my mom had me when she did have me because she had done all the things she wanted to do. So she didn't feel like she was missing out on anything. So when she was a mom, she was really dialed in," McMahan says. "She didn't let me get away with anything, which is probably why I am a decent human being."

In thinking about becoming a parent herself, McMahan has a newfound respect for her mother.

"Do I think she's going to be an incredible grandmother?" McMahan asks. "She'll be beyond. Beyond."