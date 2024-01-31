A set of grandparents completely misunderstood a pregnancy announcement — and it’s giving the internet belly laughs.

In a recent Instagram video, Beverley, 70, and Roger, 82, are completely oblivious to their grandson Oakland’s “brother” T-shirt, even though their daughter Lee Buona repeatedly calls attention to what he's wearing.

“Say, ‘Grandma, grandpa, what do you think of my new outfit?’” Lee, who is behind the camera, instructs Oakland.

Lee zooms in to catch their reactions. But nope. It’s going to be a while before Roger, a veterinarian, and Beverley, an attorney, connect the dots.

“Look at that outfit!” Roger, who is eating dinner, exclaims and claps his hands together. Meanwhile, Beverley applauds Oakland, 19 months, for how well he is walking.

Lee pans to her husband, Alex, who smiles and rolls his eyes. He jokes that Lee doesn't have enough memory left on her phone to keep filming until her parents get it.

At this point, Lee suggests that Oakland sit on grandpa’s lap. Once the little boy is settled, Lee asks again what they think of Oakland’s outfit. Beverley replies that the toddler looks “beautiful.”

Finally, he gets it! Courtesy Alex and Lee Buona

Oakland’s dad Alex can't take it anymore. He swoops in and places the little boy on the table.

“Maybe you should take a look at his sweater,” Alex suggests.

Beverley squints. “What does it say?” she asks. “I can’t read. It’s all folded over!”

An exasperated Alex slides Oakland closer to Beverley and Roger.

“Really!?” Beverley gasps. “Oh my God! Congratulations!”

Beverley jumps up to hug Lee, while Roger looks around, confused. But then … suddenly he slams his hand on the table. The message has been received! Lee is pregnant!

"You should see the five minute unedited video!" Lee, who lives in Vancouver, Canada, tells TODAY.com.

“My mom is normally so observant,” she continues. “I thought she would see it immediately and start crying and lose her mind. My dad is classically obvious. One time my mom dyed her hair red and he didn’t notice for, like, two weeks.”

Lee and Alex will welcome a baby girl in May. According to Lee, the gender reveal went a lot smoother!