Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero is opening up about the "pain" she experienced when she gave birth to her son, Charlie.

In a new interview with People, Rodriguez-LoCicero, 38, said she sustained a hip injury when she delivered her kid.

“During pushing, I said, ‘I feel like my leg is falling off,’ and they were like ‘Push into the pain,’ and then I heard a loud pop, and I was like, ‘That pain, you mean?’” she said. “And I kept pushing and kept going until my little man came out.”

“My hip was severely in pain for a while after,” Rodriguez-LoCicero continued, adding, “Honestly, [it] still feels somewhat weakened.”

Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero shares the first photo of her son, Charlie. @hereisgina via Instagram

In March, Rodriguez-LoCicero welcomed her little guy with her husband, Joe LoCicero. She told People that she decided to name her son Charlie to pay homage to her and LoCicero's late family members.

“So Charlie holds a lot of beautiful ancestors in his name," she said.

The "Jane the Virgin" star also talked about her experience with motherhood, saying that it feels like she's in "newborn heaven" when she takes care of Charlie.

“He’s completely developing and evolving every single day. It went from him not making eye contact to making eye contact, him not smiling to smiling," she said.

She said that every day with him brings “a new best moment” that she can’t wait to see.

“He’s starting to giggle. Every day is a new something. I swear, sometimes it’s a nap and he wakes up and there’s a new something, and you’re just mind-blown,” Rodriguez-LoCicero added. “He’s so freaking adorable, and you just want to eat him up.”

Joe Locicero and Gina Rodriguez are all smiles at the Children's & Family Emmys in Los Angeles, CA. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

On April 5, Rodriguez-LoCicero let her fans see her little boy when she shared a photo of herself and Charlie on Instagram.

Although Charlie's face wasn't in the picture, fans could see his tiny hand placed on Rodriguez-LoCicero’s chest.

"Oh my heart!" one person commented.

"Oh Charlie!!! 😍😍😍," Another fan added.