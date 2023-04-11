Gender reveal goes off the rails when little girl finds out she’s getting another brother

A pregnant Utah mom included her three children in a gender reveal, and boy, things did not go exactly as planned.

In February, Angela Holm handed her kids Zakkri, 6, Vienna, 4, and True, 2, each a cupcake infused with frosting to correspond with the baby’s sex — blue for boy, pink for girl.

“Is everyone ready?” Holm, 26, asks in a now-viral Instagram video. “Take a bite!”

Their eyes light up at the sight of the treats, but moments later, Vienna’s face crumples. The inside of her cupcake is blue. She’s getting another brother.

“It’s a boy,” Vienna sobs. “I wanted it to be a girl.”

On a scale of 1 to 10, her disappointment level is an 11.

“Vienna, it’s OK,” Holm says.

“But it’s blue, I wanted pink!” Vienna explains, through tears.

Meanwhile, Zakkri and True are all smiles. They can’t seem to figure out what the fuss is all about.

“You’re getting another brother!” Holm exclaims, cheerfully. But hearing "brother" only makes the preschooler cry harder.

“Mom, I don’t like brothers!” Vienna whines, and and sets her cupcake off to the side. She can’t bear to look at it.

Holm then attempts to comfort her daughter by promising that the new baby will be cute just like True. Vienna is inconsolable.

“But I wanted a baby sister!!!!” she wails.

Holm, a content creator who is due in July, tells TODAY.com that she was surprised by Vienna’s reaction.

“The night before the gender reveal she said to me, ‘Mom, it’s OK if we have a baby brother because True is so cute,’” Holm says. “So when I found out it was going to be a boy, I thought she’d be totally fine. I never expected her to cry or freak out.”

Vienna calmed down shortly after Holm stopped filming.

Holm and her husband, Scout, both want a large family. Holm is one of 11 children.

“She’ll get her baby sister,” Holm says. “I know it.”

Holm's video has been liked more than 1.6 million times and it received more than 19,000 comments.

"Tell her she will be the only GIRL so she inherits ALL of mom’s jewelry!!" one person wrote.

"My mom has a video of me finding out my last brother was a boy … they played it for me the week before my wedding 😂 I have 5 brothers, it's awesome but I feel her pain!"