Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant with twins! See her 'double the fun' announcement 

Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe is growing her “Empire”!

“I’m pregnant!” Sidibe, 40, captioned an Instagram on Feb. 27. “We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!

"Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!" she continued. "Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!"

Sidibe, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2009 drama “Precious,” included a series of photos to mark the occasion. In two pictures, the actor’s husband, Brandon Frankel, sweetly cradles Sidibe’s bump. They also next to double strollers.

The couple tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the dating app Raya in 2019. During a joint interview with Brides magazine in 2022, Frankel revealed that their first date lasted “more than seven hours.”

Sidibe confessed that before Frankel came along, she wasn't sure that marriage was in the cards for her.

“I couldn’t imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I’m really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise," she shared with Brides. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner."

Sidibe announced her engagement on Instagram in 2020.

“My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever,” she wrote at the time. “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when I put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need.”

Frankel, who has a tattoo of his wife's name on his thigh, is just as smitten.

"I hope you all get to meet the love of your life that rocks your entire world and changes the way you view everything," he wrote on Instagram in 2023.