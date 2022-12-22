The heartwarming reaction to this couple’s pregnancy announcement is going viral

At first, the video just seems like a group of friends gathered in front of a Christmas tree to snap a fun holiday photo. The photographer counts down: 3, 2 ... but instead of saying 1, he drops a bombshell.

“Tiah’s pregnant.”

The video zooms in slow motion to the looks of joy and excitement on everyone’s faces. Jordan and Tiah Lee say there's a sweet story behind the video that has garnered more than 25 million views on TikTok.

“It was something that I’ve had in my mind for a while,” Jordan, 29, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, tells TODAY.com. “I thought it would be really funny if we slowed the video down and did all the reactions zoomed in this way. So, I’ve been dying to do it and when we got the chance and we edited it, it was actually perfect.”

Jordan and Tiah Lee say that each time they watch the pregnancy announcement video, they notice a new happy or surprised or excited look on their friends' faces. Courtesy Jordan Lee

The couple felt especially motivated to create a memorable pregnancy announcement because they have been struggling with infertility for the past two years. They underwent three rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) that were unsuccessful before trying in vitro fertilization (IVF). They were told that they only had about a 50% chance that the embryo would implant. The couple has been candid on social media about their experience with infertility, so their friends all know about the ups and downs.

“A lot of people who go through (infertility) are more isolated and lonely. So, for me, I thought it was important to share publicly to let people know if you’re going through this, you’re not alone,” Tiah, 26, tells TODAY.com.

At times, the couple said, it was hard to share their fertility experience because they faced so many challenges.

“When we went through our IUI treatment, we went through three of them, and they didn’t work,” Tiah says. “It was hard sharing it, being vulnerable.”

These are all the shots Tiah Lee had to take for 10 weeks leading up to her in vitro fertilization. Courtesy Jordan Lee

The struggle the Lees faced in conceiving meant the joyous reactions from their friends were totally heartfelt, and that much sweeter for the couple to see.

“We have not stopped watching it for probably weeks,” Jordan says. “Every time there’s something new that we see that’s just amazing.”

They feel stunned it was so popular.

“I was not expecting that,” Jordan says.

Through their infertility experience, the Lees say they've learned how to be more supportive and comforting to each other. Courtesy Jordan Lee

Their families were just as thrilled to learn about the upcoming arrival of their first grandchild. Tiah’s due date is May 25.

“They were so genuinely happy,” Jordan says. “We both surprised them at their front doors with a baby car seat from Goodwill and a little sign on it that says, 'Baby Lee coming in May' and knocked on the door and ran away. … It was such pure joy and pure happiness.”

Tiah Lee grappled with nausea during her first trimester, but she says her second trimester is going smoothly and she's excited to celebrate her pregnancy with loved ones. Courtesy Stephen Bertalan

The couple say they are thrilled to be surrounded by so much support and joy.

“That is just the reaction to a lot of prayers answered,” Jordan says. “Two months before that we were praying with our friends. All of the people in that room were just surrounding us in prayers for our future and our future kids.”

