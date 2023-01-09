Blake Lively has once again proved why she is such a style icon.

On Jan. 8, the former “Gossip Girl” star, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, posted a photo on her Instagram stories, showing how she adapted an outfit that didn’t quite fit her.

Lively wore a black skirt high on her body with a polka dot dress around her chest and shoulders.

Blake Lively has shown how to make her clothes work for her while she carries her fourth child. @blakelively via Instagram

“When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button. Wear both. Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??” she captioned the photo.

Lively and Reynolds are parents of three daughters, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Lively has not shied away from joking about her body during her pregnancy.

Last week, she posted side-by-side photos of her working out with trainer Don Saladino. The picture on the left featured her with a svelte tummy, while the shot on the right captured Lively’s baby bump.

“been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” she jokingly captioned the post.

While Reynolds and Lively are known for their senses of humor about their family and impending expansion of their family, the couple is also not above showing a sensitive side, either.

“But, Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” Reynolds said in December while accepting the people’s icon award at the People’s Choice Awards. “I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”