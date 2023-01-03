Blake Lively jokes about pregnancy in cute gym pics: ‘What exercises get these results?’

Blake Lively is having fun with her pregnancy.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Lively posted a funny side-by-side photo of herself with her trainer at the gym. On the left, her stomach looked noticeably slim and on the right, her baby bump was on full display.

Lively hilariously captioned the post, "Been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working."

"Hahahaha omg," singer Leyla Blue commented.

Another joked, "What exercises get these results?"

A third called out Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the culprit and said, "Naa it’s just that Ryan Reynold’s programme is working quite efficiently😂😂🙌."

Lively and Reynolds share three kids, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, together. And they also have another little one on the way.

Lively confirmed that she was pregnant with baby No. 4 on Instagram in September when she posted a couple of photos from her eventful summer.

Lively showed off her growing baby bump in each pic, including a sweet photo hugging her good friend Taylor Swift.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she captioned the post. "You freak me and my kids out."

After Lively announced her pregnancy, Reynolds appeared on TODAY in November and said he didn't know if their fourth child was going to be a boy or a girl.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

We never find out until (the baby is born),” he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

However, the girl dad noted that he would be pleased to welcome another little girl into his family.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” he said.