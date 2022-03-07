One northern California mom has been getting a lot of attention for her super-big bump.

Brooke Luney, who’s pregnant with her sixth child, says she’s always “carried very big.”

“It’s extra noticeable because I'm 4-foot-11 and I have a short torso,” Luney, 32, told TODAY Parents. “Strangers will stop me in a store wanting to know if I’m expecting triplets,” she said.

Nope, just one baby — and perfectly healthy, Luney wants people to know.

She has been asked if she has gestational diabetes, a condition which can cause babies to grow too large if left untreated. She does not. Luney added that she doesn’t have an excess of amniotic fluid, either.

“I’ve had a healthy, uncomplicated pregnancy,” Luney said, adding that at her 35-week scan, her unborn baby boy was measuring on track at six pounds, four ounces.

The soon-to-be mom of six — Luney's due date was March 2 — gets plenty of comments on social media, where she’s been documenting her pregnancy.

“Someone told me my belly is so big my baby is living in a loft and already has WiFi,” Luney captioned one TikTok video.

Other remarks have included, “Uhhhhh do you have 69 kids in there or is it 32 years old already?” and “what is she pregnant with?” To the latter, Luney replied, “A baby.”

Luney rarely finds the comments offensive. Sometimes they even make her laugh.

“Lots of them are from teenage boys and I find them hilarious. They’re kids and they don’t know,” she explained.

It's important to note that there's no one-size-fits-all pregnancy.

Dr. Lisa Thiel, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, previously told TODAY that bumps vary in size for a variety of reasons.

“Patient height, weight, uterine size and anatomy all play a role,” Thiel explained. “Also the position of the baby and the position of the uterus itself can change how a pregnancy is carried. For example, a tall patient with a uterus that ties back towards the spine can carry a pregnancy for quite a long time before a bump appears or is noticeable.”

