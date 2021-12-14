Basketball star Candace Parker reveals she’s married, she and wife are expecting

Pro basketball player Candace Parker is sharing exciting personal news.

The Chicago Sky star announced Tuesday on Instagram that she married her partner, Anna Petrakova, two years ago — and the couple is expecting.

Parker, 35, posted a gallery of photos that included shots from the pair's wedding and more recent images showing a pregnant Petrakova. One photo shows Parker and Petrakova posing with Parker's 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, whom she shares with her former husband, ex-NBA player Shelden Williams.

"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby… " Parker wrote alongside the images. "To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.

"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home," she continued. "Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have."

Parker went on to say that she and Petrakova have "always dreamed of growing our family" and have "a baby on the way!"

"Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!" she added.

The WNBA athlete concluded her post by telling her bride, "You couldn’t be more beautiful!"

"Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows 'Song Cry' already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

Candace Parker and daughter Lailaa in 2019 Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Parker, who helped lead the Chicago Sky to the team's first WNBA championship last season, often shares photos of herself and daughter Lailaa on Instagram.

On Monday, the proud mom posted images of Lailaa playing basketball over the years in honor of Lailaa's first seventh grade basketball game.

"It’s hard to believe this kid has her first 7th grade basketball game today. It’s bittersweet, you are growing up! From playing in confetti and following me around the world while I dribble a ball. To now picking it up on your own!" she wrote before lamenting that she was unable to attend to the game.

In September, Parker celebrated National Daughters Day by sharing a gallery of her and Lailaa being affectionate with each other.

"I love you more than words can describe and feelings can comprehend," Parker gushed in her caption. "You are my absolute reason! We talkin teams!!? I’m taking me and mines EVERYDAY. I love you daughter. This journey has been crazy and we are just getting started!"