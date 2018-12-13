Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Editor's note: This story, originally published in 2015, is still the funniest thing ever.

It’s a scenario all parents can relate to, and an Australian politician has captured it beautifully in his Christmas card.

Andrew Leigh, who is a member of the Australian House of Representatives, and his wife tried posing for a family photo with their three children. But the youngest one just wasn’t in the mood — at all. (Scroll down for it.)

DAVID FOOTE / AUSPIC

Leigh provided the story behind the photo in an email to TODAY.com.

"We did a photo shoot with the whole family for about 20 minutes. Our 3-year-old (Zachary) enjoyed it initially, but then found it rather frustrating that we were all standing still and looking at the cameraman," he wrote. "From his perspective, you can understand it: Why stand still when you can play?"

After the youngster failed to get his way, "he decided to sit down and have a bit of a sulk about it," Leigh said.

"What you don’t see in the picture was that there’s a pond behind us, and Zachary’s next trick was to walk towards it. That got us moving!"

