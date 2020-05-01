Looking for inspiration for a baby name that sounds fresh yet timeless?

We've got a new top girls' name for 2020 so far: Luna. The name of the Roman moon goddess, Luna has vaulted to the top of the the baby name website Nameberry's charts since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend chose it for their daughter. And it's got a perfect ancient-yet-unconventional feel for right now.

Three new girls' names entered our list of Top 10 most-searched names in this first tally of 2020: Ava, Eloise, and Eleanor, replacing Ada, Cora, and Amelia. Cora, which we might have predicted would go all the way to the top of the list, may have been knocked out of contention by its similarity to corona.

Top baby girl names

