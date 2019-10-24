Sign up for our newsletter

When Kevin Zimmermann of the Milwaukee Police Department pulled over Andrella “Lashae” Jackson for a registration issue, he received a warm greeting from her two young daughters.

“They were standing up and waving,” Zimmermann told TODAY Parents.

“I didn’t want anything to happen to those little girls.”

There were no car seats in sight.

“Ms. Jackson explained that she couldn’t afford them,” Zimmermann, 36, said.

During his 12 years working in law enforcement, Zimmermann has responded to horrific car accidents involving children who weren’t properly secured.

“These scenes stay with you for the rest of your life,” Zimmermann said. “I didn’t want anything to happen to those little girls.”

Instead of writing a ticket, Zimmermann bought Jackson two car seats at Walmart, which he surprised her with later that day. The father of three also came armed with stickers and picture books.

“They were extremely thankful,” Zimmermann recalled. “You could tell it meant a lot to them.”

While the children played outside their home, Zimmermann installed the car seats and helped Jackson fill out the safety recall cards.

Police officer Kevin Zimmermann surprised Andrella “Lashae” Jackson's daughters with car seats. Courtesy of Kevin Zimmermann

A grateful Jackson posted on Facebook to thank Zimmermann for his kindness. In her now-viral post, she shared photos of the officer with her daughters Niyah and Sky.

“We appreciate it a lot,” Jackson wrote.

Captain Boris Turcinovic is proud of Zimmermann and all the officers in his district who regularly open their wallets and their hearts for the community.

“Cops do things like this all the time,” Turcinovic told TODAY Parents. “And it’s not just about gift giving. When someone is in a moment of crisis, it’s the cop who is holding their hand until child protective services can get there.”

Zimmermann echoed the sentiment.

“My story blew up on Facebook,” he said. “But I see acts of kindness every day."

