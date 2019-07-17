An officer who resuscitated a 12-day-old baby during a traffic stop last month said that he believes that God put him in the right place at the right time.

Deputy William Kimbro and his partner pulled over a speeding car just before 1:00 p.m. on June 11 in Berkeley, South Carolina.

"I was on patrol... when I conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle exceeding the speed limit," said Kimbro in a statement that he provided to TODAY Parents. "Before I could reach the vehicle, the driver exited the car and told me a baby was not breathing."

According to the police report, which was provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the driver was Tammy Boyd, 55. Boyd approached the officer's vehicle and said that the baby was not breathing, and then asked for a ride to a medical facility. Kimbro asked where the baby was.

"Although I was indeed shocked, I knew I needed to remain calm," Kimbro said. "At that moment, my training kicked in and I went to work to keep the baby alive. My first thought was to make sure that the baby began to breathe again."

While his partner notified the department's dispatcher and requested emergency medical services, Kimbro approached the baby and her mother, Kemira Boyd, in the car. He noted that the baby was "turning blue" and immediately went to work to save her life.

According to the police report, Kimbro determined that there were no breathing sounds, and that the 12-day-old's pulse was weak. He began "strong sternum rubs" on the baby's chest, but the infant's lips were turning blue and she was still unresponsive. When the mother mentioned that the baby had been drinking milk and began choking, he performed a brief finger sweep to make sure that there was nothing in the windpipe.

The baby finally responded to the finger sweep, beginning to cry — which Kimbro knew meant she was breathing. She took three more breaths, but then stopped again.

He attempted another round of sternum rubs, and realized that she was starting to breathe again. Seconds later, emergency medical services arrived on the scene and took over her care.

The entire encounter was recorded by Kimbro's body camera. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office shared the footage on their Facebook page, calling the deputy "steadfast, professional, and heroic."

"When I was performing first aid I just did what I was trained to do," Kimbro said in a statement provided by the sheriff's office. "I knew I needed to keep that baby as alert as possible until EMS got on scene. I also made sure to keep the grandma and mom as calm as possible."

The baby is confirmed to have made a full recovery. Kimbro, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2013, has been honored with the office's “Life-Saving Medal” for his actions.

"It was a [coincidence] that I happened to be there when I was," said Kimbro, who is himself the father to two adult children. "I believe God put me in the right place at the right time."