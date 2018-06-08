Pippa Middleton confirms she's pregnant! Here are her thoughts on pregnancy so far

share tweet pin email

Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child!

Middleton, 34, confirmed the pregnancy in a fitness column for Waitrose Weekend, a magazine for a U.K. supermarket chain. The article is appropriately headlined "Exercising during pregnancy."

"I've noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it's being strengthened," she wrote.

Middleton's confirmation comes less than two months after her older sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, 36, gave birth to her third child with husband Prince William: a boy, Prince Louis, who joined siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Odd Andersen / AFP - Getty Images Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, attended the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last month.

Unlike her sister, Middleton has not had to battle hyperemesis gravidarum. The rare condition is marked by symptoms including extreme nausea and vomiting and left the Duchess of Cambridge unable to carry out royal duties during the initial months of each of her pregnancies.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," Middleton wrote in her essay. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

Middleton and her financier husband, James Matthews, 42, made a high-profile appearance last month, when they attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Middleton and Matthews tied the knot in May 2017. The romantic ceremony was a family affair, with the Duchess of Cambridge carrying her sister's train (just as Middleton did for the duchess) and George and Charlotte stealing the show as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

We’re sure the youngest members of the royal family are excited to meet their cousin!