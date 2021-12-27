Pink shares throwback pics of son Jameson for his 5th birthday

Pink celebrated her son Jameson's fifth birthday on Sunday by sharing several adorable throwback photos of him on Instagram.

The "All I Know So Far" singer's gallery included several pics of Jameson as a baby. One cute snap showed Pink holding her little boy in her lap as his older sister, Willow, now 10, looks on.

Another pic showed the three-time Grammy winner with her hair in a blond buzz cut, cheering on a toddler-aged Jameson as he blows out the candles on his birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you," Pink, 42, wrote in her caption.

The singer's husband, Carey Hart, shared his own heartfelt tribute to Jameson in honor of his big day. The former motocross pro, 46, posted a gallery filled with images of Jameson, including a video of Jameson rocking out on a toy guitar.

"Happy 5th birthday to my lil man, Jamo!!!! I never thought that it would be possible to love a second child as much as my first, willow. But it is," Hart gushed in his caption.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thankful for him and his sister. My life is my kids, and I’m just so lucky to have them!!! Mama @pink, you made and raised a couple amazing kids!!" he continued.

Hart concluded his tribute by telling his son he could look forward to a happy future. "Here is to many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising!!!!! Love you buddy," he wrote.

In September, Hart celebrated another of Jameson's milestones: his first day of preschool. The proud dad posted a photo on Instagram of his son donning both a backpack and face mask.

"Jameson’s 1st day of pre school," Hart wrote. "He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, lil man."

