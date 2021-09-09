‘Growing like a weed!’ See Pink’s son Jameson, 4, all ready for preschool in sweet pic

Congrats to Pink and Carey Hart’s son, Jameson, on his first day of school!

Earlier this week, Hart posted a picture of his 4-year-old son on Instagram as he got set to head off to preschool.

“Jameson’s 1st day of pre school. He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, lil man,” Hart captioned the picture, which features his little one holding his mask, sporting shorts, a T-shirt, sneakers and carrying a backpack.

Jameson has had a busy year. In early June, he stole the spotlight at big sister Willow’s 10th birthday party when he showed off some killer dance moves while she sang karaoke. That came after he had already proven he may have inherited his mom’s performance gene when he sang “Cover Me in Sunshine” back in February.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Last month, the clan held a “Family Olympics” in honor of the Summer Games. Jameson also helped his dad build a new bike for Willow, attended tennis camp and went rock climbing.

In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Jameson and Pink both contracted the coronavirus.

“It was intense,” Hart told SiriusXM’s “The Jason Ellis Show.” “They both got extremely sick.”

Pink said Jameson threw up, endured chest pains and had trouble breathing.

“That’s the point where you are just kind of like, ‘OK, are we going to the hospital? Like, what are we doing right now?’" she told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April 2020. "Because this is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

Related: