Pink takes 'mom break' while traveling to pump breast milk

share tweet pin email

In addition to being a busy singer-songwriter, Pink is also one very busy mama!

She just filmed a video, released a new single, and she now she's hard at work on her next studio album. But with a 7-month-old son at home, sometimes she has pause the music so she can really "pump up the jams" — with a breast pump.

And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

On Wednesday, the hit maker shared a photo with her fans that reveals her between-songs routine.

"And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak," she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing a bandeau with two bottles attached.

That's not the only pic the multitasking mother has shared recently. In fact, it's been a banner week for baby posts.

Mamas multitasking 📷@hartluck A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, captured a sweet shot from her playtime with their baby boy, Jameson.

For your morning pleasure #greetingsfromgermany A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

And just in case that wasn't enough cuteness, she put up a giggle-filled video of the little guy.

Of course, that bundle of joy isn't the only one bringing a smile to his parents' faces.

We❤️you Tysa #matchymatchy #ilovethatshewillstillletmedothis A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Pink and Hart also have a 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and she's her mother's happy little mini-me.