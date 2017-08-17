Parents

Pink takes 'mom break' while traveling to pump breast milk

TODAY

In addition to being a busy singer-songwriter, Pink is also one very busy mama!

She just filmed a video, released a new single, and she now she's hard at work on her next studio album. But with a 7-month-old son at home, sometimes she has pause the music so she can really "pump up the jams" — with a breast pump.

And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

On Wednesday, the hit maker shared a photo with her fans that reveals her between-songs routine.

"And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak," she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing a bandeau with two bottles attached.

That's not the only pic the multitasking mother has shared recently. In fact, it's been a banner week for baby posts.

Mamas multitasking 📷@hartluck

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, captured a sweet shot from her playtime with their baby boy, Jameson.

For your morning pleasure #greetingsfromgermany

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

And just in case that wasn't enough cuteness, she put up a giggle-filled video of the little guy.

More Moms videos

Of course, that bundle of joy isn't the only one bringing a smile to his parents' faces.

We❤️you Tysa #matchymatchy #ilovethatshewillstillletmedothis

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink and Hart also have a 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and she's her mother's happy little mini-me.

More: Parents Moms

TOP