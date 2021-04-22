Pink shows off her hilarious attempt at baking duck cupcakes with son

Pink’s Instagram followers are quacking up over her attempt at baking rubber duck cupcakes.

The video, which Pink shared last week, begins with a picture from a baking cookbook of what the treats were supposed to look like.

“I think we nailed it,” the singer tells her 4-year-old son Jameson. “How do you think we did?”

Jameson, who is perched on the family's kitchen counter, agrees with his mom.

“Good,” he says, giving her two thumbs up. “Awesome.”

“I think they look just the same,” Pink, 41, replies, before bursting into laughter. The camera then pans out to reveal her and Jameson's hilarious — and adorable looking — frosted creations.

“I prefer yours to the book,” Jennifer Garner wrote in the comments.

Added fellow actor Ruby Rose, “They look just about how we all feel coming out of day ‘260 of March.’”

Author and podcast host Brené Brown called the perfectly imperfect duck cupcakes "her favorite thing today."

Pink, who also shares 9-year-old daughter Willow with her husband, Carey Hart, began experimenting with new recipes at the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Last March, the Grammy winner posted a clip of herself making ravioli from scratch with a glass of red wine by her side.

“I’m stressed out! It’s all bad news… so I’m making ravioli,” Pink explained. She captioned the footage, “We’re gonna be okay though.Probably.I’m sure. Wash your disgusting hands.”

Pink, like many others, also began baking sourdough bread.

As she revealed on Twitter last month, “If I haven’t baked two sourdough loaves before breakfast, then there’s something wrong with my day!”