Pink shares first photo of her kids together since son's battle with coronavirus

Sign up for our newsletter

Pink and her family went through a scary battle with coronavirus, but from the looks of her most recent Instagram, her kids are thankfully doing OK.

On April 3, the "Just Like a Pill" singer, 40, shared that she'd tested positive for COVID-19 and that her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had symptoms consistent with the virus. Pink's husband, Carey Hart, and daughter, Willow, 8, did not show signs they'd been infected.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, Pink shared a candid moment of both kids looking healthy and happy, the first one of them together since the ordeal.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Whose child is this," Pink jokingly caption the snapshot, which features Jameson, front and center, putting on a serious snarl reminiscent of his rock star mom.

Fans were happy to see the kids smiling — and serving some attitude.

"He is his mother's son. That's for sure," commented one Instagram user.

"He scarily looks like you!" wrote another.

"The apple never falls far from the tree," added a third.

The Grammy winner recently opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about just how worried she was by her youngest's health. She said he developed a 103-degree fever, stomach pains, diarrhea, chest pains and a sore throat, among other symptoms. Around two days later, Pink herself fell ill and eventually tested positive.

“It was terrifying at one point,” the singer said.