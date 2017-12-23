Pink shares the adorable letter her daughter wrote to Santa about her 'mom fail'

share tweet pin email

Even for the best moms, things can get a little hectic during the holiday season and some tasks may fall through the cracks.

Pink recently posted an adorable letter from her daughter to Santa Claus after she noticed the family’s Elf on a Shelf, Chippy, hadn’t moved in three days.

The singer posted the letter from Willow Sage, 6, on Instagram and gave a translation: “MOM FAIL. ‘santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.”

Regardless of the snafu, Pink sets a pretty high bar in the parenting department. After Willow’s baby brother, Jameson Moon, was born last December, the doting mother threw a “Big Sister Party” to make sure Willow didn’t feel left out. The siblings have only grown closer and cuter together. A recent holiday snap shows Willow decked out in a Mrs. Claus costume and Jameson in pajamas and an elf holiday hat.

â¤ï¸ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:42am PST

The 38-year-old singer also gives pretty great advice. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Pink said she encouraged Willow to have high expectations of the men in her life.

"They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny,'" the singer said.

And this summer she more than made up for any Christmas mishaps with a tear-jerking acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards when she recalled how Willow expressed feelings about being ugly “because I look like a boy.”

"I went home and I made a Power Point presentation for her,” Pink told the audience. “And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars, artists that lived their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us."

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

The “What About Us” singer has said that her biggest goal for her kids is giving them self-esteem. We think Chippy the elf would agree that’s a pretty good gift from mom.