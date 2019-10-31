Pink's daughter, Willow, used to love jumping on a tour bus with her pop star mom.

But now that Willow's getting older, she's got her own fun hobbies at home — which she began desperately missing while she was on the road with Pink during the singer's "Beautiful Trauma" tour.

“The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the s--- that an 8-year-old wants to do," Pink told Billboard magazine.

"So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes," added Pink, who shares Willow, 8, and her little brother, Jameson, 2, with hubby Carey Hart.

The "What About Us" singer has shared adorable photos of her kids all over the globe since the lengthy tour kicked off way back in March 2018.

Though she initially saw traveling together as a way for the family to make "amazing memories," she said parenting on the road hasn't always been easy.

"There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying and saying to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this,’ because it’s f------ impossible at times,” Pink shared.

With her kids getting older, the Grammy winner is open to different options — such as a Las Vegas residency, which would allow her to perform in one city for long stretches.

She even briefly considered retiring from live concerts altogether.

“But then you look at Bette Midler, and you’re like, ‘She’s having so much fun, maybe I’ll never quit!’” she told the magazine, laughing.

"I’ve never had a plan. This was a dream that got away from me. I’ll do whatever. I’ll open for Justin Timberlake again, I don’t give a s---," she added.

With the tour wrapping this weekend, Pink's preparing to adjust to life at home again — no more spotlights, no more screaming fans. Instead, she'll spend her days driving Willow around and getting Jameson started in preschool.

Of course, Pink's not expecting life at home to get too dull.

"They’re going to call me: 'Um, Mrs. Hart? Your son ate the school pet again. Can you come get him?'"