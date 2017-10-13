Pink's 9-month-old son is not a fan of her singing voice

Pink may be a worldwide sensation as a singer, but at home, she's got a harsh critic to contend with: her 9-month-old son Jameson!
Yep, he's adorable but only wants mom to sing a very limited repertoire, as she revealed on "The Tonight Show" Thursday.
"He cries when I sing," she admitted to host Jimmy Fallon. "He has since birth, which, it's kind of rough."
Pink, who is married to Carey Hart and also has a 6-year-old daughter Willow with him, was visiting "Tonight" to promote her new album "Beautiful Trauma," an upcoming tour and her "Saturday Night Live" appearance this weekend.
As for the singing to her boy, there is one exception: Jameson will listen to her sing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat."
"It's a little repetitive, so I have to keep going up a notch [in pitch] and get as high as I possibly can," she explained. "And then it's over, and then he cries."
So maybe it's less that the 38-year-old singer's voice makes her boy cry ... than that he cries when she stops?
We'll have to wait a few years to find out the truth, as he isn't talking yet.
TODAY loves ... PinkPlay Video - 1:12
