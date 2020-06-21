Pink's kids, Willow and Jameson, adorably crash her virtual workout session

Pink had some adorable guests during her most recent virtual workout session!

While the pop star took part in an hour-long workout class with fitness instructor Jeanette Jenkins, her two children, Willow and Jameson, joined in. (The family fitness fun begins around minute 58!)

Towards the end of the virtual session, the singer’s nine-year-old daughter Willow came into frame donning a fuzzy onesie. Shortly after, she began following Jenkins’ routine alongside her mom. Pink walked her daughter through some of the moves before she was scared off by a bug mid-routine. Willow joined right back in a minute later, mirroring her mom’s moves perfectly!

A few moments after Willow, Pink's three-year-old, Jameson, decided to join in for the family workout as well. The trio continued to follow Jenkins’ instruction together before the two kids decided to go rogue and began doing some moves of their own. It wouldn’t be a workout with young kids without a few moves involving lifting a child like they're a dumbbell!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

At the very end of the workout, the two children ran off and Pink was able to finish strong. Luckily, the 40-year-old Grammy award-winning singer found humor in the moment, taking breaks to hang out with her kids and laugh along with their antics.

Thankfully, Pink and her son are doing much better after their "intense" battle with coronavirus a few months back. The singer shared her own experience on Instagram on April 3, revealing that she had tested positive a couple of weeks earlier after showing symptoms.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

She continued, writing, "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Pink is also making headlines this week for another Instagram Live session where the pop star revealed that she and husband Carey Hart are still together after 14 years of marriage because of counseling. On Friday, she sat down with therapist Vanessa Inn, admitting that her and Hart would’ve likely split by now had it not been for Inn’s expertise.

“I got a lot of sh-t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa (Inn),” she said. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

“You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together,” she continued. “We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

The "What About Us" singer also opened up about the moment she realized it wasn’t just her husband who was bringing issues to the table, because for her, she struggles with “intimacy."

“There’s a difference between connection — I think — and intimacy. And intimacy is the part that’s hard for me. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office, I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language,” she explained.

“And you were like, ‘OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’ And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of sh–t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”